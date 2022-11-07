"I love you"- Former WWE star reacts to Alexa Bliss' recent photo with current RAW Superstar

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry aka Lana reacted to Alexa Bliss' recent post which featured the former women's champion alongside her tag team partner, Asuka.

Bliss and Asuka were unsuccessful in defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at the Crown Jewel premium live event. Kai pinned Alexa after Nikki Cross interfered and attacked Bliss.

Following the massive loss, Alexa took to social media to post a photo of herself alongside her tag team partner holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship as she wrote:

"Wasn't the outcome we had hoped for- but was an honor to defend these titles & have this match in Saudi Arabia 🖤 @WWEAsuka."

Responding to Bliss' post, former WWE Superstar Lana mentioned how much she adores the two women as she wrote:

"I love you two so much."

Check out Lana's response below:

Asuka and Bliss had defeated SKY and Kai of Damage CTRL for the tag team titles in the main event on last week's episode of RAW.

Vince Russo took a shot at Alexa Bliss and Asuka's main event

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a shot at Alexa Bliss and Asuka's main event.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo compared Bliss and Asuka's main event segment to that of an Attitude Era match which included Farooq and Ken Shamrock.

He further detailed why casual wrestling fans avoid watching WWE these days.

"I watched a match today, and Rock is starting to take over The Nation behind Farooq's back. So he puts Farooq in a tough predicament where he has to take on Shamrock. Bro, the match between Farooq and Shamrock, oh my... Anybody, go watch that match, it was January 5th, 1998. Watch Farooq and Shamrock and then watch the main event on RAW tonight and you'll understand completely why no casual fans watch wrestling anymore."

It will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss and Asuka can dethrone Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions once again.

