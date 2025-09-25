"I love you" - Stephanie Vaquer sends message to male WWE star, her boyfriend

Stephanie Vaquer has sent a message to her boyfriend. This comes after her huge championship win at Wrestlepalooza.The WWE star's boyfriend, Myles Borne, sent her a message earlier in the day. There, he spoke about what she meant to him and that she deserved what she was getting. He congratulated her as well, saying that he loved her.&quot;I’m so proud of you. You are so special and amazing in and out of the ring. Never doubted you for a moment, keep reaching for the stars mi amor. Congratulations mi campeóna, I love you.&quot;She also commented and told him that she loved him. She said that he took care of her like no one else ever had, and that this victory was his too. She said that he had not only taken care of her for the three weeks leading up to the match at Wrestlepalooza when she was sick, but also because of the support she had received from him since they met.&quot;You are an amazing man who always takes care of me like no one else. I love you, and this victory is also yours ,not only because you took care of me during the three weeks before this match when I was very sick, but also because you’ve supported me every single day since the moment we met. I love you❤️,&quot; Vaquer wrote.Stephanie Vaquer became the Women's World Champion at WrestlepaloozaStephanie Vaquer was not feeling well heading into the show, but the match she had against IYO SKY showed once again what she was capable of. She walked out of the event as the champion, with SKY also showing her the respect of putting the belt on her.Stephanie Vaquer has won her first top main roster belt now, and with Naomi out, it remains to be seen what her first proper feud is. The coming weeks should reveal more.