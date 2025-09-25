  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie Vaquer
  • "I love you" - Stephanie Vaquer sends message to male WWE star, her boyfriend

"I love you" - Stephanie Vaquer sends message to male WWE star, her boyfriend

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 25, 2025 03:39 GMT
The star has commented (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has commented (Credit: WWE.com)

Stephanie Vaquer has sent a message to her boyfriend. This comes after her huge championship win at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

The WWE star's boyfriend, Myles Borne, sent her a message earlier in the day. There, he spoke about what she meant to him and that she deserved what she was getting. He congratulated her as well, saying that he loved her.

"I’m so proud of you. You are so special and amazing in and out of the ring. Never doubted you for a moment, keep reaching for the stars mi amor. Congratulations mi campeóna, I love you."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She also commented and told him that she loved him. She said that he took care of her like no one else ever had, and that this victory was his too. She said that he had not only taken care of her for the three weeks leading up to the match at Wrestlepalooza when she was sick, but also because of the support she had received from him since they met.

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"You are an amazing man who always takes care of me like no one else. I love you, and this victory is also yours ,not only because you took care of me during the three weeks before this match when I was very sick, but also because you’ve supported me every single day since the moment we met. I love you❤️," Vaquer wrote.
Ad
Ad

Stephanie Vaquer became the Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza

Stephanie Vaquer was not feeling well heading into the show, but the match she had against IYO SKY showed once again what she was capable of. She walked out of the event as the champion, with SKY also showing her the respect of putting the belt on her.

Stephanie Vaquer has won her first top main roster belt now, and with Naomi out, it remains to be seen what her first proper feud is. The coming weeks should reveal more.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications