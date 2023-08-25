"I love you" - WWE RAW Superstar shares heartbreaking tribute to Bray Wyatt 

The WWE Universe has been reacting to Bray Wyatt's passing since the news broke on Thursday.

Some of the biggest stars around the world have shared tributes and stories about Wyatt, bringing the wrestling world together following his untimely passing.

Former Tag Team Champion Otis recently shared a heartbreaking update about Wyatt where he noted that he would have a kiss coming for him in heaven, before sharing his love for The Eater of Worlds.

"Just a Beautiful F'n Soul. I got your BIG HUG n KISS COMIN' for ya in HEAVEN Babe 😘. I Love You. Rest and be Forever Loved In GOD's Paradise Brother," he wrote.

Otis and Wyatt rubbed shoulders during their WWE careers and it appears that the two men were close friends. Many fans and superstars have been left speechless following the news, but there are others who have shared some heartfelt tributes to a man who was seen as one of the most creative minds in the business.

John Cena also paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in an emotional post

Bray Wyatt was still contracted to WWE at the time of his passing, and many fans believed that he would make his return.

The former WWE Champion was seen as one of the nicest men backstage and someone who was close friends with all the stars he worked with. John Cena picked working with Wyatt as one of the highlights of his 20-plus-year career, and shared a heartfelt post earlier today.

Cena will make his return to WWE next week on SmackDown, as announced last week, ahead of the company's trip to India.

Sportskeeda offers their condolences to all of Bray Wyatt's family at this time, and our thoughts are with Jojo Offerman and his children.

