"I loved it as a child" - Top WWE Superstars open up on sharing the ring with D-Generation X and other WWE legends (Exclusive)

On RAW 30, The Street Profits shared the ring with WWE legends D-Generation X and Kurt Angle.

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were joined by IMPERIUM and Seth Rollins, which eventually led to a six-man tag team match with Angle serving as the special guest referee.

Speaking with Emily Mae on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Montez Ford explained the importance of the segment and The Profits sharing the ring with legends like DX.

"That was amazing. Like, I watched this since I was a child. I loved it as a child and like to see it come full circle and being there with all those legends that brought me up and brought me through so many moments and happiness as a kid, it was amazing," said Ford.

Ford termed the moment as "bittersweet" and is hopeful of making more iconic moments in WWE.

"Very amazing, bittersweet, it's like full circle. I hope we continue to make more moments with those guys and they've given so much to us throughout our lives, so we really really appreciate it," added Ford. [2:00-2:28]

Watch The Street Profits' interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Angelo Dawkins also gave his take on sharing the with WWE legends on RAW 30

During the same interview, Angelo Dawkins hilariously stated that he has been doing the famous DX chop all over the place.

He further opened up on sharing the ring with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others who were a part of The Street Profits' success in NXT.

"Meant a lot honestly, you know what I'm saying? First off, I got a lot of detention slips because you know, I'm rolling around saying 'S*ck It' at school. But, nah man, it was unreal though. Being in there with all those legends and like I said earlier, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, they've been a part of our success in NXT," said Dawkins.

Dawkins also discussed having WWE legend Kurt Angle as the special guest referee for The Street Profits' match.

"Like we've been having them as our coaches, guiding us, like leading us down the way to where we are at right now, so that was also cool. Being in there with Kurt Angle as a special guest referee, it's also been a blessing as well. It's been awesome, being there with your idols and being there with guys you looked up to since you were a kid. It's been a blast," added Dawkins. [2:31-3:08]

The Street Profits could take part in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and join WWE stars like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and others.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes