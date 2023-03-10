"I loved s****ing with his brain a little bit" - Rhea Ripley details why she enjoyed beating up fellow WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley booked her ticket for WrestleMania 39 when she went from start to finish and emerged victorious from the Women's Royal Rumble match. She recently revealed why she enjoyed beating up former 2-WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Last year, AJ Styles began feuding with Edge on RAW. However, The Rated-R Superstar had an ace up his sleeve as he formed a faction called The Judgment Day on the red brand to go up against The Phenomenal One. The group forcefully removed Edge but resumed their feud with Styles.

AJ Styles proceeded to reform The O.C. in WWE to take on The Judgment Day and feuded with them for a while on the Monday night show. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Rhea Ripley revealed that she enjoyed beating up the veteran:

"You know, it's all fun. It's all fun to me, but I think the main person that I enjoyed beating up was probably AJ Styles. I don't know why but I think it's something about him but watching his reaction to me stepping up to him and just being so baffled... It really made for a really fun time for me and I loved screwing with his brain a little bit. So, I can't wait for AJ to come back. So I can potentially beat him up again." (From 20:55 to 21:40)

Rhea Ripley is set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if she can dethrone The Queen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

AJ Styles introduced a returning Mia Yim to deal with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Last year, AJ Styles continued his feud with The Judgment Day as Finn Balor replaced Edge replaced him as the leader of the group. Styles later brought Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson back to WWE as his backup.

After weeks of feuding with The Judgment Day, Styles was unable to get one over the heinous stable due to Rhea Ripley's constant interference. In November, The Phenomenal One introduced a returning Mia Yim to take care of the "Rhea problem."

Yim returned to the company and immediately went after Rhea Ripley to help The O.C. take on The Judgment Day. The two women also took part in the Women's WarGames match at the Premium Live Event.

During the same event, AJ Styles scored a massive victory against Finn Balor. However, their rivalry ended abruptly as Styles got injured during a live show at the end of the year.

