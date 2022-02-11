"I'm #2"- Hulk Hogan calls former WWE Champion 'third greatest wrestler of all time'

Hulk Hogan has placed Stone Cold at the #3 spot in his list of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

When one talks about the greatest wrestlers in history, Hulk Hogan's name usually comes up at the very top, along with names like Stone Cold, Ric Flair, John Cena, and The Rock.

Hulk Hogan recently hung out with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at what seemed like a party in Tampa, Florida. The Immortal One heaped major praise on The Nature Boy and called him the greatest wrestler of all time.

"Well, let me tell you something brother! I want everybody in here, on the one, two, three, to give me a 'Wooo!' for the greatest wrestler of all time. One! Two! Three! Wooo! Hey thank you guys for coming out. This is the greatest wrestler of all time, Ric Flair," Hogan said.

Hogan added that he is the second greatest wrestler of all time, behind Flair. He finished off by stating that Stone Cold would take the third spot on his list.

"In honor of the third greatest wrestler ever, 'cause he's [points at Flair] #1, I'm #2. In honor of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good [inaudible] Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!" Hogan added.

Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold are two of the greatest wrestlers of their respective eras

Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin are two of the most popular pro-wrestlers in history. Hogan's babyface persona in the 80s was a big hit among the WWE Universe as well as the mainstream audience. The majority of the first decade of WrestleMania was centered around Hogan. He was involved in the main events of the first nine WrestleManias in some capacity.

As for Stone Cold, he was hands down the biggest reason why Vince McMahon managed to beat WCW in the Monday Night Wars during the late 90s. Austin's anti-hero character resonated with millions of fans at the time, and ratings tore through the roof for years on end, back then.

Both Hogan (2005) and Austin (2009) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and were the headliners of their respective classes.

