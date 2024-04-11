"I'm 98.9% sure he's the reason I got hired," says WrestleMania XL winner about William Regal

A top WWE Superstar thinks that William Regal was the reason she was hired.

Bayley has finally been given her big moment. She defeated IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to win the WWE Women's Title.

Bayley later took to Instagram to share a bunch of backstage photos with several WWE personalities. She also took a picture with William Regal and had big praise for him. She wrote in the caption that she believes Regal was responsible for her hiring years ago.

"William Regal was at my tryout and I'm 98.9% sure he's the reason I got hired."

William Regal on his WWE return in 2023

Regal was shockingly released by WWE in early 2022. He then had a brief stint in All Elite Wrestling that ended later the same year. Shortly after, Regal made his big WWE return. He made an appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast and opened up in detail about his WWE return.

Here's what he said:

“It’s as if nothing’s ever happened and nothing’s changed in the slightest. It’s weird. Anybody listening that’s young –- I know you don’t like listening to older people –- but make the most of every second you have on this Earth, because … you get to a certain age and you hear it from all old people, time goes so quickly and we waste a lot of it.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Regal is one of the most respected veterans of the business. His 2022 release came as a genuine shock to many, as fans felt that he was a WWE-lifer. Regal's return to WWE a year later was met with positive response from the fans. Regal is one of the most decorated veterans of the ring and is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer.

