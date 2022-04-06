"I'm already a Hall of Famer" - Sasha Banks on her WWE legacy

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks gave her thoughts on her legacy within the company during a recent interview.

Banks has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2012 and has done pretty much everything there is to do as a WWE Superstar. Starting off in NXT, she captured the NXT Women's Championship and had a solid run in the developmental brand.

Since coming to the main roster, The Legit Boss has had multiple reigns with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles and has main evented WrestleMania against Bianca Belair. She is also the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

While Sasha's history speaks for herself, she revealed in a recent interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast that her legacy piece could be found outside of the wrestling world, hinting at a full-time Hollywood transition when her in-ring career winds down.

"What’s next?” Is it full-time Hollywood? Is it full-time doing something else that I have passion about or is it still being [in WWE] and making more history and changing the game and leaving a legacy that is forever cemented, but I feel like I’ve already done that. I feel like I’m already a Hall of Famer and I feel like I’ve done it all, so what is that last legacy piece I can leave? I’m still searching,” Banks said. [H/T Fightful]

Sasha Banks, real-life Mercedes Varnado, appeared on the Disney+ Star Wars show The Mandalorian last year and sees a future for herself in the acting world.

Sasha Banks captured yet another championship at WrestleMania 38

Though she has a great record in WWE, Sasha Banks has always been unlucky when it comes to winning at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 38, Sasha broke her losing streak, along with her partner Naomi, as the two were able to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four Way match against Shayna Baszler & Natalya, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Carmella & Queen Zelina .

The win at WrestleMania marks Sasha's third reign as the women's tag team champion. She has previously won the titles twice alongside Bayley.

