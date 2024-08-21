"I'm always the champ," says WWE star Logan Paul in rare personal update 

Logan Paul dropped the United States Championship to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month and has yet to appear on television since then. Meanwhile, The Maverick took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to disclose that he was one month away from becoming the father of a baby girl. He also opened up about his recent loss at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

The social media star won the US Title at Crown Jewel last year. He successfully defended his championship at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL. However, Paul's 273-day reign was ended by The Megastar in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, Logan Paul expressed gratitude to his followers. The 29-year-old opened up about the upcoming changes in his priorities after the impending birth of his daughter. He also expressed his delight at his thriving business ventures. The YouTuber asserted that while he may have lost the US Title recently, he was ''always the champ!''

"Yeah, I lost the belt, but I'm always the champ," Logan Paul said.

You can watch Logan Paul's Instagram Story here.

The Undertaker vs. Logan Paul in 2024? Former WWE writer blasts the notion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker lacing up his boots four years after his in-ring retirement is a topic of conversation that comes up consistently. Recently, a possible match between The Phenom and The Maverick became a talking point on social media after the former hinted at a retirement match during his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Meanwhile, former WWE writer Vince Russo slammed this potential match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, claiming that no one would buy a ticket to watch the encounter.

"Bro, if you're asking me, a 63-year-old man, I'm not buying a ticket to watch Undertaker-Logan Paul. I mean, I'm not. No disrespect to 'Taker at all, but, bro, it gets to the point where there's nothing else you can do in your career. You've done it all, bro. There's nothing else you can do. I would not. For me, personally, it's not personal. I would have no interest in watching that match," he said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Logan Paul goes after LA Knight's US Title in the coming weeks.

