"I'm always going to have that ingrained hatred for him" - Goldberg on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

A few months back, there were rumors that Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg was the plan for this year's WWE WrestleMania. But it certainly seems like that is no longer the case as Goldberg is currently performing on the WWE RAW brand going into the biggest show of the year.

Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX sat down with Goldberg today to talk all things WWE. When Satin asked Goldberg if it bothers him that the match against Reigns never happened, he admits that it very much does.

"Oh, always, yeah. Cause I'm always going to have that ingrained hatred for him by playing football 60 minutes away from where I played football with Georgia. And by the hatred we had for Georgia Tech, it's just one of those things that people don't understand it and it's one of the best back stories professional wrestling could ever have. Because there are two schools that I cannot stand. I cannot stand the colors. I may be 54 years old, 34 years removed from when I was playing football against them, but anything from Georgia Tech and anything from the University of Florida makes me want to vomit, okay? So, Roman Reigns, knowing that he wore that helmet and that uniform, I want to take him apart for no other reason. Not to mention the fact that he spears people. Well, he tries to spear people and it is what it is. People don't get it unless they're sports people. But, I cannot stand those two schools and he went to one of them, and I can't stand Roman Reigns. We don't have Gatorade in my house for God's sake!"

Before his title match on Sunday at #RoyalRumble, @Goldberg chats with me about Drew McIntyre, haters, beating "The Fiend," why he'll always dislike Roman Reigns and a lot more!



Via @FOXSports/@WWEonFOX

"He does it like a moron from Georgia Tech" - Goldberg on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Spear

Satin brought up the war of words between the two men regarding how to perform the Spear. Letting Goldberg know that the current WWE Universal Champion said he performs the move differently because he's a great performer. Goldberg offered a rather entertaining response.

"Bravo. He's doing the best of his ability and I'm doing mine to the best of my ability. He does it like a moron from Georgia Tech, and I do it like a bulldog from Georgia. Period. End of story. If you're gonna do your signature move, you're going to move people's organs. But, beside, I haven't hurt that many people. I really haven't. And I've been doing it for a long, long time, right? So, I must be a pretty damn good performer to keep everybody safe when it looks like I'm killing 'em. So, take that Roman Reigns. Shove that up your Georgia Tech whatever the hell you got."

