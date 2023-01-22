"I'm available" - WWE veteran interested in returning after nearly 18 years for RAW XXX (Exclusive)

The hype surrounding WWE RAW XXX is at its peak, with several legends being announced for the show in Philadelphia. Though he isn't scheduled for the show, The Blue Meanie is open to making an appearance if the promotion wants him to.

The Blue Meanie worked for WWE from 1998-2000. Though he wasn't a top guy, he carved his own unique place in the promotion, thanks to his comedic timing. Meanie returned for a short stint in 2005, where he feuded with JBL.

He hasn't worked for the company since, but Meanie is open to returning at RAW's upcoming 30th-anniversary show, which will take place in his hometown, Philly. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Blue Meanie first stated that he was surprised WWE didn't include him in The Oddities during his time in the company.

The bWo member added that there were plenty of things he wanted to do for the promotion, including being involved in the hunt for the now-defunct 24/7 Title. The Blue Meanie also made it known to WWE that he was available to appear at RAW XXX.

"I'm surprised when I was in WWE; they didn't book me with The Oddities. I was happy to join The J.O.B Squad. There's plenty of of stuff out there; I would love to do some goofy with the 24/7 title, you know. Specially RAW is coming to Philly for RAW 30; I'm available. Yeah, acknowledge Meanie," said The Blue Meanie (0:01 - 0:26)

Check out the full video below:

What is scheduled for WWE RAW XXX?

The 30th anniversary of RAW is loaded with star power, with The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and more are announced for the episode. Though none of them are expected to compete, fans can hope to see the legends get involved in fun interactions with the current crop of performers in the company.

Apart from that, The Bloodline will conduct The Trial of Sami Zayn, where The Honorary Uce could be yet again made to prove his allegiance to the stable. If that wasn't enough, a couple of title matches are also lined up for the show.

The Usos will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day, and Bobby Lashley will challenge Austin Theory for the US Title. On the women's side, Becky Lynch and Bayley will hope to settle their differences once and for all inside a Steel Cage at the show.

Do you want to see The Blue Meanie show up at RAW XXX? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes