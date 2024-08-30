"I'm that b*tch" - Liv Morgan opens up about "switch" following WWE return

Liv Morgan has been through a lot in her WWE career. The Judgment Day member opened up about the massive switch in her attitude following her return from injury.

WWE invested heavily in Liv Morgan in 2024. Their efforts have borne fruit, as she has been at the top of RAW and engaged in one of the best storylines on the brand.

Liv suffered a shoulder injury in July 2023, which kept her out of action for six months. She returned during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble and won the WWE Women’s World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Speaking to Daniel Trainor of US Weekly, the Judgment Day member opened up about reinventing herself during her time away from the ring. She noted that it brought about a big change in her attitude.

"It wasn’t until I came back from my injury this past year that I went from like, ‘I’m lucky to be here’ to ‘I’m that b*tch,’” Morgan stated. “I don’t know what that switch was. I think that was my big realization in my time off. For the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been Liv Morgan. Those are my formative, growing, stepping into my womanhood years. I had been so fixated on what I was doing in my career that I don’t think I paid enough attention to myself, my wants, my needs, my hobbies, my interests, my likes, my dislikes. It wasn’t until I had those months off where I only had to be myself," Liv Morgan said. [H/T US Weekly]

Not only did Liv steal Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley, but she also turned him completely against her. She has worked closely with Finn Balor to bring forward a new Judgment Day that has taken over the RAW brand.

Liv Morgan will be in action at WWE Bash in Berlin

Liv Morgan hasn’t had to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship too often in her current reign. However, many fans saw her victory against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam: Cleveland as a big one.

Liv will partner with Dominik Mysterio to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin. WWE has pushed The Archer of Infamy’s rivalry with Finn Balor to the side to build up the heat between Rhea, Liv, and Dirty Dom.

The match will be highly entertaining as fans do not get to watch many mixed tag team matches. Rhea Ripley could finally hit Dominik Mysterio with the Riptide and pin him for the win.

