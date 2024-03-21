"I'm biting my lips" - Real-life Bloodline member details his experience kissing Stephanie McMahon

A WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled kissing Stephanie McMahon in a segment on TV. The legend in question is Rikishi.

The Billion Dollar Princess was SmackDown's General Manager in 2002 and was engaged in a heated feud with her RAW counterpart, Eric Bischoff. At Unforgiven, Stephanie picked Billy & Chuck to represent her against Bischoff's team of choice, 3-minute Warning. The match's stipulation was that if Stephanie's team won, Bischoff would kiss the SmackDown General Manager's backside. Meanwhile, if the RAW team won, Vince McMahon's daughter would have to have "Hot Lesbian Action" with two other women.

After Stephanie's team lost the match, The Billion Dollar Princess had no choice but to comply as two ladies started undressing her and seemingly getting a little intimate inside the ring. However, Bischoff stopped the two women and ordered them out of the ring as he called out another "bigger" lady. Surprisingly, the SmackDown General Manager kissed her on the lips before the latter superkicked Bischoff. When the third lady turned out to be Rikishi in disguise.

The real-life Bloodline member recently recalled his experience kissing Stephanie during an episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast.

"So, here I come. Steph calls me out. And so, I came out. It was a pay-per-view here in Los Angeles. Came out, we all know the story, Keesh dropped Eric Bischoff, you know, what's her name kissed me first, right? Stephanie kissed me and then I was that kiss there where I was like, you know, when you're kissing the boss' daughter... [There's no tongue?] Absolutely not," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I'm biting my lips, biting my lips like this, you know. And so, I'm biting my lips, boom, and turn around Savate kick Eric. He's laughing because we're kissing and I Savate kick him, he falls in the corner, and I rip off the makeup man, that da*n thing was trying to rip that, it was like rubber on my face and it was da*n ripping my mustache and so I was trying my best to rip that thing off. When I ripped it off, people seen who it was, boy, I backed it up, uce, and I gave him a stink face." [From 56:16 to 57:17]

Stephanie McMahon left WWE in 2023

Vince McMahon's daughter started her career in the Stamford-based company at a very young age. Stephanie McMahon held several backstage positions. She also became an on-screen character starting in 1999.

In 2022, The Billion Dollar Princess became the WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO following her father's initial retirement. Nevertheless, she resigned and left the promotion upon Vince's return as Executive Chairman in January 2023.

Following Stephanie McMahon's departure, Vince sold the company. Nevertheless, he remained the Executive Chairman. However, he left again earlier this year amid being sued by a former employee for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

