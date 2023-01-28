"I'm calling for a Trial of Triple H" - WWE Universe believes Hunter has given up on top SmackDown star

Triple H changed the landscape of the company after he became the Creative Head and Chief Content Officer of WWE. However, fans feel Hunter has missed a huge mark when it comes to SmackDown star Karrion Kross following his loss to Rey Mysterio ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Last month, Karrion Kross began feuding with Rey Mysterio on the blue brand. This was Kross' second feud under Triple H's new regime after the return of the former NXT Champion. Last night Kross lost to Mysterio in a short match and fans were furious with the outcome.

The feud has been going on for months between the two superstars and fans believe Triple H has already given up on the Herald of Doomsday. Fans reacted to Kross' loss on SmackDown and believe Vince McMahon could also be the reason why Hunter has given up on a top star like Kross:

It will be interesting to see if Hunter has any major plans for the Herald of Doomsday as he has only been in two feuds since his return.

What did Karrion Kross and Scarlett do during Triple H's NXT era?

In 2020, Karrion Kross and Scarlett signed with WWE and began working under Hunter's NXT. The Herald of Doomsday alongside his lady was quickly pushed to the top of the card.

After defeating Tommaso Ciampa in less than six minutes, Kross went after Keith Lee and the NXT Championship. Later, he defeated Lee and won his first NXT Championship. However, he relinquished it after four days due to injury.

Nearly a year later, he defeated Finn Balor to win his second NXT Championship and became the top guy of the black and gold brand. However, Vince McMahon wanted Kross to immediately feature on the main roster.

After leaving Triple H's NXT, Kross lost to Jeff Hardy on an episode of WWE RAW. By the end of the year, Kross and Scarlett left the company before they made their return under Hunter's new regime.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross and Scarlett? Sound off in the comment section below.

