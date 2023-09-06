"I'm capable of it" - 34-year-old star says he plans to become the main attraction in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet has disclosed that he wants to become the main attraction in the company.

The 34-year-old star has achieved some success in the wrestling juggernaut, as he's a former NXT North American, United States, and Intercontinental Champion. He even challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at one point. On RAW this week, he was involved in Seth Rollins' confrontation with Shinsuke Nakamura, which is the main event picture and even collided with The King of Strong Style on the show.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of SI Wrestling, Ricochet stated that he plans on becoming the main attraction even when he's not in the main event.

“Even if I’m not the main event, I plan on becoming the main attraction. That’s where Ricochet belongs. I’m working to show everyone that. I’m capable of it, and that is what I am trying to manifest."

Ricochet says he wants to have a long and memorable run in WWE

Ricochet has been a babyface for his entire run, which makes sense as he's often portrayed as an underdog, and it's easy for fans to root for him.

During the aforementioned interview, he name-dropped some stars who have had long and memorable tenures in WWE and stated that he wants to do what they did.

"I’ve been here five years. In the grand scheme of things, that’s really nothing. I think of guys like Rey Mysterio and Edge and Randy Orton. I want to be here for a good stint, and that is what I am working to accomplish," Ricochet said.

Ricochet was part of a tag team with Braun Strowman, but the latter is currently out of action due to an injury. As a result, the former is doing things on his own on RAW, and it's possible that they could reunite after Strowman returns.

