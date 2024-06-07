Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has pointed out her similarity with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Grace will face Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at the upcoming NXT Battleground event, which is going to be held on June 9 at UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. On this week's episode of NXT, Grace defeated Stevie Turner. Following the bout, Perez entered the squared circle to confront Grace, but eventually fled from the ring.

While speaking in a promo on the June 6 episode of TNA IMPACT, Jordynne Grace mentioned how similar both she and Perez were. She stated how both of them started their wrestling journey at the young age of 14, but eventually took different paths and ended up in different companies.

"Whether people see it or not, Roxanne Perez and I are two sides of the same coin," continued Grace. "She is a prodigy. She started wrestling when she was 14 years old. But you know, the funny thing is, so did I. The only real difference between Roxanne Perez and I is the paths that we chose to take, the companies that we decided to work for. On June 9, at Battleground, those paths cross. I am the catalyst of change. This is a whole new world and I'm the one leading the charge. When I become a dual champion at Battleground, not only will the TNA audience remember me forever, but so will the WWE Universe." (H/T Fightful)

Jordynne Grace claimed she would win the NXT Women's Championship

Jordynne Grace recently showcased her confidence about winning the NXT Women's Championship against Perez.

Speaking during the same promo, Grace asserted that she has always been supportive of her colleagues and now finally she has got an opportunity to prove herself. She added that she was positive about winning against Perez.

"I've been patient. I've always done everything asked of me without complaining. I've made the most of every opportunity given to me. I wrestled through injuries. I've cheered my colleagues on when they got spots that I wanted. It's my turn now. All eyes are on me, and I'm ready to flip the wrestling rod on its head. It started at the Royal Rumble, continued with Stevie Turner, and will end when I'm holding the NXT Women's Championship and the TNA Knockouts Championship over my head at the UFC Apex arena." (H/T Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace can prove her worth in WWE and become a double champion after defeating Roxanne Perez.

