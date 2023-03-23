"I'm certainly on board" - Wade Barrett is looking forward to seeing a top free agent in WWE

Wade Barrett might soon find an old friend in WWE, given the recent turn of events. The former Intercontinental Champion would love to see Nick Aldis head over to the Stamford-based promotion.

Aldis, who was the centerpiece of NWA, announced his departure from the company late last year. He cited his disagreement with the direction the promotion was headed in as the primary reason.

Since then, Nick Aldis has made a few appearances on the independent circuit and arguably remains the hottest free agent on the market right now. Major promotions like WWE and AEW are possibly looking to get their hands on Aldis at the moment. The former NWA World Champion must be keeping his options open.

Speaking with METRO, Wade Barrett shared his thoughts regarding Aldis' current status and what it would feel like to have his friend and former colleague working with him again:

"I think first of all, he’s a fantastic talker, he’s got a great look, he’s a really good representative for this industry in general, and I love his classic throwback in-ring style," said Barrett. "He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, I think he’ll have gonna have success whatever he ends up doing, whether it’s on the independents, whether it’s going back to NWA, or to any other company – or hopefully one day, come over to WWE. I think he’s got a lot he can contribute. In terms of supporters, I’m certainly on board as a supporter of Nick Aldis one day coming to WWE."

Nick Aldis will be in LA during the WrestleMania weekend as part of WrestleCon, so it won't be a stretch to say there's a chance that he will drop by the SoFi Stadium.

While Aldis has never competed in WWE, he has crossed paths with Barrett in the past

Wade Barrett's wrestling debut came against his fellow Englishman in 2005 when the two worked together on an independent show. Barrett recalled the impromptu nature of the match during the same interview:

"I remember the fact that I think it was his second ever singles matches, it was my first ever singles match. So we were both really, really inexperienced, really, really green, but the promoter had to put us in the main event against each other because we were really the only two on the card who looked like wrestlers! So we came out, I’m 6 foot six, I think Nick is about 6 foot three, six foot four," said Barrett,

After Barrett and Nick had their first match, they would go on to work with each other on many occasions. For now, only time will tell what the future holds for the former NWA Champion.

