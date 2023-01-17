"I’m coming back sooner than y’all think" – Former Champion teases his return to WWE

After suffering a horrible quad injury during a match late last year, popular WWE Superstar R-Truth has provided fans with an update on his condition.

During a match with Australian star Grayson Waller, this past November on NXT, the former United States and Tag Team Champion landed painfully on his left leg after attempting a flip over the top rope.

After successfully having surgery on his quad, Truth recently revealed via a livestream on his YouTube channel, that he picked up a staph infection over the past month, resulting in him needing another operation.

"I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had to have two surgeries. A lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back but, y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think."

Truth added:

"I’m feeling good man. I did my own P.T. today, I got P.T. again tomorrow. I just started back up physical therapy last Monday. I had to have two surgeries so I was out for a while. It pushed everything back." H/T Post Wrestling

Check out the full video below:

Still in incredible shape at the age of 50, R-Truth is one of the most experienced performers in World Wrestling Entertainment. He has worked in and out of the company for the past 24 years.

R-Truth on working in WWE's third brand

Considered by many as the company's developmental show, many seasoned veterans like Truth have made their way down to NXT in the past year or so to battle with the stars of the future.

Continuing to speak on his YouTube channel, the wrestling veteran stated that he is keen to step between NXT's ropes once again after his injuries heal up.

"I was enjoying NXT (before I got injured). I like NXT, I love NXT, I’m going back." H/T Post Wrestling

One person that fans would like to see Truth face again in NXT is the person he picked up his injury against, Grayson Waller. The latter is set to take on the current NXT Champion, Bron Breakker, at Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4th.

