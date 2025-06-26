"I'm coming home" - Former WWE star breaks silence after major announcement

Matt Cardona has made a name for himself in the Indies and various major wrestling promotions ever since he parted ways with the WWE five years ago. He recently shared his reaction after TNA Wrestling announced their Slammiversary event for July 20th.

Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was released by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2020. Since then, he has made appearances in many major promotions like AEW, GCW, and even TNA (fka IMPACT Wrestling). He has even given himself the moniker of "Indy God" after winning championships in various companies.

TNA Wrestling recently announced the date and venue for its Slammiversary Pay-Per-View on X (fka Twitter). The event is scheduled to take place on July 20th in UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The PPV will feature all the major stars from TNA Wrestling. Reacting to the post, Matt Cardona sent a heartwarming message.

"I’m coming home…" he wrote.

Check out the post below:

Fans are excited to see Cardona wrestle at Slammiversary. He has a lot of history in TNA Wrestling, and it'll be great to see him appear at another historic event.

Kevin Owens mocks Matt Cardona, saying he talks a lot about why WWE hasn't signed him yet

Matt Cardona has become the talk of the town after John Cena mentioned him during his version of the "pipebomb" promo on SmackDown. During his appearance on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About with Cody Rhodes" podcast, Kevin Owens hilariously mocked Cardona.

The Prizefighter hilariously said that Cardona talks a lot about not getting signed by WWE for someone who calls himself The Indy God.

"I love Matt [Cardona]. The only thing I'll say is, for a guy who loves to be on indies so much, he sure fu**ing talks a lot about how much he wants to be back in WWE. Can't call yourself King of the Indies, and you are going out there telling people, 'I don't know why WWE hasn't signed me; I don't get it. If I were them, I definitely would have signed me,"' Owens said. [From 36:36 to 36:55]

Check out the video below:

It'll be interesting to see if Matt Cardona makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

