"I'm coming for you next" - WWE prospect is targeting Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns recently overcame the threat of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, but it appears that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could have many more challengers to look out for.

As part of his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, NBA Dwight Howard talked about how he was recently part of the WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend and despite still being an active basketball player, he put Reigns on notice.

Howard noted that he went home and was able to defeat Reigns in WWE2K22, which meant that he was prepared to step up to the Champion.

"And now I'm the heavyweight Champion of the world, so Roman Reigns I'm coming for you next."

Howard isn't expected to join WWE anytime soon, since the NBA star is still embarking on a wildly successful basketball career, but he has noted that he would be interested in joining the company in the future and turned a lot of heads at his recent tryout.

Roman Reigns will be up against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME https://t.co/HIIwLdGvFc

Roman Reigns easily has the biggest target on his back at present, but it has already been confirmed that he will be facing Drew McIntyre with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre was able to defeat Sheamus to guarantee himself a match and could now have the title celebration in front of his home crowd in the United Kingdom next month.

Reigns overcame Brock Lesnar in a brutal Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam in order to make his match in Cardiff, Wales official. Reigns has now been champion for more than 700 days and later this month he will complete two years as the biggest attraction in the company.

Will The Tribal Chief successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre? Sounds off in the comments section below!

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far