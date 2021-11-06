"I’m confused, hurt, sad and honestly mad," released WWE star thanks Triple H and Shawn Michaels 

NXT's Franky Monet, a.k.a. Taya Valkyrie, was one of the 18 WWE superstars recently released. She took to her social media accounts to express her gratitude towards Triple H & Shawn Michaels and share her honest feelings about the news.

Franky Monet admitted in her heartfelt post that she is leaving the company a 'little broken'. However, she thanked Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and WWE for giving her the opportunity to work with industry veterans during her short stay with the promotion.

"Well, that didn't go as planned!" said Monet. "First and foremost, I would like to thank WWE for allowing me to live my dream, even if it was cut short. To say I am disappointed would be an understatement; I'm confused, hurt, sad and honestly mad. I came there as one of the top luchadoras of our era and honestly leaving there a little broken. I LOVED every day when I got to go to work, being around the greatest minds in this business, getting to train in the BEST pro wrestling training facility in the world and see my friends every day. I was completely enveloped in the industry. Thank you to Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the entire PC staff for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to learn from you."

Monet further thanked everyone for supporting her time in WWE. She expressed confidence in her in-ring abilities and insisted that she would never stop fighting.

"I know who I am, I know what I've done and I know I have more to give. This is just another swerve in my journey that I didn't expect but to be honest, my life has always been filled with those. I'm a fighter, I'm stubborn and I am a very, very good pro wrestler. Thank you to everyone that's supported me through this chapter and thank you to everyone that will continue to support me into the next one. Time to let la WERA LOCA loose. Let's make magic," continued Monet.

In February 2021, Monet signed with WWE and subsequently made her debut on the Black and gold brand in April. She made her way to the NXT Women's Championship picture and established herself as a credible threat. Fans had high expectations from her run, which came to a shocking end after she was released as part of WWE's budget cuts.

She has also confirmed that she will be back in business as soon as her 30-day non-compete clause comes to an end. Monet has all but confirmed that she is bringing back her "Taya Valkyrie" persona and retweeted several posts that praised her pre-WWE gimmick.

Franky Monet lashes out at trolls following WWE release

As soon as the news about Franky Monet's release hit the headlines, there were a few people who speculated that she was let go because other age. Others pointed out that she was far from impressive on NXT.

Monet refused to take it lightly and immediately hit back at the trolls by stating that her age has nothing to do with her talent. She argued that the same was never said for her male counterparts before pointing out that she made a name for herself in the pro-wrestling business before signing with WWE.

TAYA VALKYRIE @FrankyMonetWWE TAYA VALKYRIE @FrankyMonetWWE STFU…. I just turned 38, I’ve been ashamed to even SPEAK about my age until today. 38 is not old…especially when you’re a man. Process that. twitter.com/calimike1/stat… STFU…. I just turned 38, I’ve been ashamed to even SPEAK about my age until today. 38 is not old…especially when you’re a man. Process that. twitter.com/calimike1/stat… Age should never be and issue a d I’m sick of ppl using that as a reason that someone should lose their job. I’m a women, a wife a mother to 2 dogs, an aunt and a friend. Nobody should EVER say that 38 is old. GROW UPPPPP twitter.com/frankymonetwwe… Age should never be and issue a d I’m sick of ppl using that as a reason that someone should lose their job. I’m a women, a wife a mother to 2 dogs, an aunt and a friend. Nobody should EVER say that 38 is old. GROW UPPPPP twitter.com/frankymonetwwe…

Other superstars who were released alongside Monet also had a brutal response following the news. Scarlett Bordeaux immediately declared she was open for business before confirming that she is ready to bring back "The Smokeshow."

Karrion Kross labeled his controversial helmet on WWE RAW as a "piece of s***". He then shared an interesting video of a graveyard on Twitter with the caption, "I heard you all the entire time." It will be interesting to see what's in store for these talented names in the coming years.

