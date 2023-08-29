"I’m not crying, you are!" - Wrestling fans are emotional after 73-year-old WWE legend's return on RAW

WWE fans were flooded with heartfelt emotions as a 73-year-old legend made a massive return to RAW last night. Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler came out in front of his hometown crowd of Memphis, Tennessee, on the Red brand show amid his recovery.

Earlier this year, in February 2023, Lawler suffered a stroke and has since been released from the hospital for his recovery. The King, however, made a brief TV appearance on the 28th August edition of RAW.

Current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens cut a promo during a commercial break (off-air) to welcome home the 73-year-old legend.

The moment of happiness tore within the fans from the arena as they saw KO and Sami bringing Jerry "The King" Lawler in front of his hometown. It was a massive gesture of respect for the legend.

The emotional rollercoaster did not stop there, as fans on social media also had pretty heartfelt reactions to see Lawler return on Monday Night RAW.

A fan shared an honest moment of "crying" to The King's return on the Red brand show.

Another fan shared that the 73-year-old legend looks so happy.

A user said seeing Jerry Lawler doing well during his recovery was remarkable.

A fan was ready to realize that Lawler was getting old.

One WWE fan also called out the Stamford-based promotion for not airing the legend's emotional moment on RAW TV.

Dutch Mantell provided an update on Jerry Lawler's health before his appearance on WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, The King suffered a second stroke in five years. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also spoke about Lawler's health.

While speaking on the Story Time podcast, Mantell revealed through a source that the Hall of Famer has speech problems, including difficulty finishing his sentences.

"He is much better, but still not recovering as well as they would hope. He has trouble finishing sentences. I mean, he talks well. His voice has changed somewhat. He talks, but when he gets to the end of the sentence, he starts searching for words to end the sentence and he gets frustrated," Mantell said.

This might be one of the reasons that Jerry Lawler only made his TV appearances instead of speaking to the WWE family on the microphone. It remains to be seen what the 73-year-old legend has to say about his massive return in front of his hometown.

