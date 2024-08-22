"I'm as dangerous or more dangerous" - 4-time World Heavyweight Champion claims he hasn't retired popular WWE gimmick

WWE is heading to Germany for its Bash in Berlin PLE, and four matches have been announced for the show. Meanwhile, Randy Orton addressed an interesting question and stated that The Legend Killer isn't going anywhere.

Earlier this month, Randy Orton returned to Monday Night RAW and received a title shot against Gunther in Germany. The title shot was well deserved, as The Viper didn't cleanly lose to The Ring General when the two locked horns in Saudi Arabia.

In an exclusive interview with MARCA, the third-generation star was asked if the moniker of 'The Legend Killer' has retired as he became a legend himself and if the veteran feels targeted by the new generation. The four-time World Heavyweight champion stated that he's still a legend killer in the business and doesn't feel threatened by upcoming stars in the industry.

"I think I'm as dangerous or more dangerous than anybody on the roster right now. And I think anybody who considers me a target should think twice. Let's say that. Even though I was the legend killer, and maybe I'm slowly getting into that legend role or that legend status, I don't think I'm there yet, and I think I'm still more of a killer than a legend," Orton said. [H/T: MARCA]

Randy Orton is set to face Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

Earlier this year, Randy Orton ended his grudge against Roman Reigns when The Viper failed to win the title from The Tribal Chief in a Fatal-four-way match. After feuding with Logan Paul and The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown, the third-generation star shifted his focus to the King of the Ring tournament.

In the tournament finals, he faced Gunther and lost controversially as his shoulders were not flat on the mat, and the referee continued the count. The Ring General won and dethroned Damian Priest as the World Heavyweight Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Cleveland.

After the event, Randy Orton appeared on WWE RAW and became Gunther's first challenger for the prestigious title. This will be The Viper's first one-on-one WWE title match in nearly three years, as he faced Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW in 2021.

The Viper and The Ring General will clash in Germany for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. It'll be interesting to see which star prevails by the end of the night.

