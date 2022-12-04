"I'm different now" - Popular WWE star calls out Gunther after SmackDown

WWE star Ricochet recently spoke about potentially regaining the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther.

In the SmackDown World Cup finals this week, The One and Only took on Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma. During the match, the referee ejected Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega from the arena. This proved to be a game-changer as, without their interference, Ricochet hit the 630 for the win.

An emotional Ricochet spoke with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown. He mentioned that he has always wanted to regain the Intercontinental Championship since his defeat against Gunther a few months ago.

"This all started the day that Gunther beat me and he took my Intercontinental Championship. But now because of this, I finally get my rematch. The rematch that I was for some reason, never given to in the first place. But it doesn't matter because I told everybody that I will earn my shot and this is exactly what I did."

He warned the current champion that their encounter would not have the same result this time, and he would walk out with the prestigious championship.

"So Gunther, I hope you're ready because I promise you, the result of last time, see it's not gonna be the same this time. I'm different now. This time you will not be the one walking away with the Intercontinental title. It'll be me, the one in the ring," said The One and Only. [2:35 - 3:11]

Gunther has some stern words for his new challenger

As the main event drew to a close, The Ring General walked out and stared down his new challenger. He spoke with WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley after the show in an exclusive interview.

The champion mentioned that he had already taken down Ricochet a couple of times in the past and would not have any problems doing it again. He also added that it was the challenger who needed to prepare for his fury when they met again in the ring.

WWE @WWE Following tonight’s main event, @Gunther_AUT says that he has already defeated @KingRicochet twice, so The One and Only is the one who needs to prepare for him. #SmackDown Following tonight’s main event, @Gunther_AUT says that he has already defeated @KingRicochet twice, so The One and Only is the one who needs to prepare for him. #SmackDown https://t.co/XqId7Xko9x

Who do you think will win when the two stars collide for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

