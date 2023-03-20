"I'm not done with her" - Ex-WWE star Mercedes Moné sends a message to former SmackDown Women's Champion

Despite having recently left WWE, Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) seems to have some unfinished business with her longtime friend and rival Bayley.

During her decade-long stint with World Wrestling Entertainment, Moné spent much of her time either feuding or teaming up with Bayley. Their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015 is remembered by many as one of the greatest women's matches of all time.

Moné is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling after her WWE exit. While speaking at a Planet ComicCon Q&A, the IWGP Women's Champion expressed her desire to lock horns with Bayley again in the future.

"Of course my girl Bayley, I’m not done with her yet. I love her, I think she’s amazing." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Check out the full video below:

Despite no longer working for the company, Mercedes is undoubtedly a legend of the business. She won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championships during her tenure with the promotion.

Why did Mercedes Moné leave WWE?

The last time Moné was in a WWE arena was back in May 2022. She and her then-tag team partner Naomi left a RAW taping before the show went on air due to alleged creative differences with the management.

Continuing to speak at Planet ComicCon, Mercedes Moné explained why she decided to leave the company despite a remarkable run.

"I’d been in the WWE for almost ten years. I had to have a change. I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me, and this is what I wanted for me, and this is what I wanted to make happen for me, that’s it. This is what I’m going for. This is my dream." [H/T Wrestling News]

Mercedes Moné kicked off 2023 on a high note as she debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and captured gold once again by defeating Kairi to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

Will Moné ever return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes