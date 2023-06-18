"I'm done with the laziness," "Stop making excuses" - Wrestling world lashes out at WWE over the booking of Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been champion for a little over two months now, and in that time, she has defended her title twice. The Eradicator's first title defense came against Zelina Vega in a match-of-the-night candidate at WWE Backlash 2023.

She later defended her title against Natalya in a short bout at Night of Champions 2023. Many fans reacted negatively to the contest, as this was on The Queen of Harts' birthday, and she couldn't land any offense on Ripley.

Besides the two title defenses, Ripley has been working as part of a storyline with Dominik Mysterio. The angle has seen her have altercations with several male wrestlers, including Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, Ripley has no challenger and isn't expected to wrestle in a match. This has led to many fans sharing their frustration on Twitter regarding her recent booking. You can view some of the reactions to The Eradicator's recent run below:

420TwistedUp @AdamPBayBay @JDfromNY206 🤷 I don't know bro I'm done with the laziness how does this fix the Rhea Ripley problem she's the SMACKDOWN women's champion nothing about this makes any sense unless they are doing a unification match @JDfromNY206 🤷 I don't know bro I'm done with the laziness how does this fix the Rhea Ripley problem she's the SMACKDOWN women's champion nothing about this makes any sense unless they are doing a unification match

My Wrestling videos And pics @MarksWrestling1 And Victory. The Division Could Thrive Still, But Nothing @RheaRipley_WWE Has Done Has Felt Big. It Just Feels Like Another Title Reign. And Victory. The Division Could Thrive Still, But Nothing @RheaRipley_WWE Has Done Has Felt Big. It Just Feels Like Another Title Reign.

Michael Smith @Smith_Michael89 @QueenMone05 @_hisnameisjon @ViperReports Stop making excuses. She's been champ for over two months now and has done nothing with that title. At this point, the problem isn't creative but with Rhea Ripley herself as champion. She's had many reigns (Main roster and NXT) and none were that great BUT this is worse. @QueenMone05 @_hisnameisjon @ViperReports Stop making excuses. She's been champ for over two months now and has done nothing with that title. At this point, the problem isn't creative but with Rhea Ripley herself as champion. She's had many reigns (Main roster and NXT) and none were that great BUT this is worse.

Many fans believe that Becky Lynch is the woman carrying the women's division at the moment, even though she isn't the current title holder. Lynch is in a feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Meanwhile, Big Time Becks has ensured that women still have the spotlight each week on WWE RAW.

Andrew @bigtimeEST WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania.



Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now. WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania. Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now. https://t.co/GASDYZ6fqk

Rhea Ripley's recent title unveiling turned into an angle that didn't feature her in a prominent role

Asuka was recently presented with her new championship on SmackDown, which led to Charlotte Flair returning and Bianca Belair stepping up her game.

Over on RAW, Rhea Ripley was handed her new title, and Dominik came out to put it around her waist. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Dominik exchanged words in a segment where Ripley was pushed to the background.

MK  @Razhazevil5 @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol. @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol.

There was a time when Ripley was the woman many fans believed would change the rules in WWE. But now, she has seemingly been forced to step away from the spotlight in the women's division.

Rhea Ripley doesn't have a match at Money in the Bank because she has been too busy helping Dominik Mysterio in his feud with Rhodes. This means that UK fans could miss out on seeing Ripley in action when the company makes the trip to London next month.

Asuka could have two potential challengers ahead of the July 1 show. On the other hand, RAW's women's division appears to be focused on Becky Lynch and the issues in Damage CTRL instead of the brand's top champion.

Do you think Rhea Ripley has elevated the division in recent months? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

