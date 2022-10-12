"I'm done" - Mustafa Ali makes emotional claim following WWE RAW beatdown

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter following his beatdown at the hands of Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW where he has now claimed that he's "done."

Ali took on Bobby Lashley last week and was surprisingly able to put up a good fight as he refused to stay down. Ali also refused to tap and instead passed out in the Hurt Lock.

After requesting his release earlier in the year, WWE has pushed Ali into storylines on RAW, and it appears that he could be setting up a new one with this video on Twitter.

"I heard something the other day and it really hit me. And it goes, 'if I always do what I've always done, then I'll always be where I've always been.' And the reason that hit me is because I'm done. I'm done being here. I'm done being where I've always been. Everyone keeps asking me why did I pick a fight with Bobby Lashley. Why didn't I just stay down? And listen, as complicated as it gets up over here, I promise you the answer is simple. It's...I'm just done." (00:14 - 01:08)

Mustafa Ali made it clear that he is now walking back into WWE with a new mindset

The loss to Lashley appears to have awakened something that was dormant inside Ali, and the star went on to confess that he is done being the person he has been throughout his career. He is now a problem and he will be an issue for the locker room moving forward.

"I am done standing in line and waiting for my number to get called, a number that we all know was never going to get called in the first place. I am done being the victim. I am done blaming other people. I'm done complaining about what I don't have. I'm done not fighting. I'm done with it, I gotta fight, it is on me. This is World War me! And yeah, sure, there might be someone in front of me, someone slamming the door in my face, but it's on me to kick that door down. It's always been on me." (01:09 - 01:43)

Bobby Lashley recently stepped into a feud with Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW, meaning that Ali is expected to continue this new storyline with another star.

Do you like Ali's new attitude? Have your say in the comments section below...

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes