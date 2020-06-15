"I'm done" – The Undertaker and Vince McMahon's WWE retirement conversation revealed

WWE Network footage showed The Undertaker's heartfelt conversation with Vince McMahon.

The conversation took place after The Undertaker's match at Extreme Rules 2019.

The Undertaker spoke to Vince McMahon at Extreme Rules 2019

The latest episode of WWE Network series ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ featured a moment from Extreme Rules 2019 where The Undertaker told Vince McMahon that he is “done” as an in-ring competitor.

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker defeated Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in the opening match of the night, and the physical encounter was widely regarded as one of The Undertaker’s best performances in years.

However, immediately following the match, the WWE icon told Vince McMahon backstage that his body can no longer perform at the level he wants it to.

“I’m done. I’m not there anymore.”



Undertaker‘s struggles with ending his in-ring career come to a head in the penultimate episode, setting up a thrilling finale!



I had the immense pleasure of watching Chapter 4 ahead of its release.



📝: @SKProWrestlinghttps://t.co/v6TtDOc62I — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 12, 2020

The Undertaker tells Vince McMahon he’s ‘done’

While the monitors in WWE’s ‘Gorilla Position’ showed live footage of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins cutting a promo ahead of their main event against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) had a heartfelt conversation with Vince McMahon about his future.

The Undertaker: “I’m done. I'm not there anymore.”

Vince McMahon: “Alright. We can talk about it.”

The Undertaker: “It’s not there.”

Vince McMahon: “Didn’t seem that way tonight. The timing was there. Everything was right there.”

The Undertaker: “I know. My body’s not though.”

Vince McMahon: “Most important is this.” [Unclear what McMahon is pointing to]

The Undertaker: “Well, it’s my body and my long term.”

Vince McMahon: “Okay.”

The Undertaker: “I’m gonna go, get out and think, but I just didn’t want to spring that on you. I mean, I’m springing it on you now, but I need to evaluate.”

Vince McMahon: “Mark, I will follow your lead.”

The Undertaker’s WWE future

Redemption is a long road...

Part 4 of #TheLastRide airs tomorrow on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/HDuXuccEOp — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 13, 2020

As frequent WWE viewers will be aware, The Undertaker was not “done” after his Extreme Rules 2019 tag team match.

He returned to the ring in 2020 to defeat AJ Styles at Super ShowDown, winning the Tuwaiq Trophy in the process, before picking up another victory over “The Phenomenal One” in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

Moving forward, it is still unknown when, if ever, The Undertaker will compete again in a WWE ring.