"I'm dying for it" - Former champion talks about pushing WWE for a singles run

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson has expressed his wish for a singles run in the company.

Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return last year to join their The O.C. leader AJ Styles, to confront Judgment Day. The stable is currently part of the SmackDown roster.

Anderson was recently invited to the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast. Although prominently featured as a tag team with long-time partner Gallows, The Machine Gun talked about being interested in a singles run with the company.

"Yeah [I’m interested in a singles run]. I don’t know why I wasn’t in the Money in the Bank match. I’m down. Let’s get this rocking. AJ’s the world champion, [Luke] Gallows can be the heater and throw me in the Ladder match babe. I’m dying for it. I think it’s just more about timing and just kind of waiting for the right story and yeah, I’m pushing for it, I hope for it." [H/T POST Wrestling]

The O.C. is currently involved in a program with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Anderson was last seen in action against Kross in a singles match on SmackDown.

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson says his return with Luke Gallows was one of the greatest of all time

The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return last year when they joined AJ Styles to reunite The O.C.

Speaking on their podcast Talk'n Shop, Gallows and Anderson talked about their return. They said it was a warm welcome by the company considering how they had burnt some bridges after leaving it the first time.

"Yeah, business was business. We moved on, and we worked it all out. I think we made one of the greatest returns of all time, and you can look back, and you can see that."

Gallows agreed to this and responded:

"People will debate that, and I've seen some really great returns, but if you go back and watch it, and you listen, it's really hard to 'crizzap' on that." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Good Brothers as part of the O.C.

