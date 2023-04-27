"I'm even shaking a little bit thinking about it" - Zelina Vega opens up about her emotions heading into WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her mindset going into her match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023.

The two stars will collide at the event in Puerto Rico on May 6 for the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship. The LWO member is of Puerto Rican descent, and it'll be her first time competing on the island as a part of WWE.

She has also never held a singles title before, so winning it at Backlash would be a huge moment for her.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega shared that she's feeling nervous and excited to compete in Puerto Rico, but she's feeling nervous in a good way.

"It’s been a while since I’ve been back there. This is actually my first time getting to perform in Puerto Rico, so there’s a lot of firsts that come with it. I’m even shaking a little bit thinking about it. I’m nervous, but the excitement, it’s completely taken over me. I don’t think I’ve ever shown this kind of vulnerability as far as how much this means to me and how nervous I actually am for this. It’s a good nervous, but it’s also, like I said, I feel like I’m bringing everybody with me, and that’s a crazy thing," Vega said. [H/T Fightful]

Could Zelina Vega dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash?

The Eradicator captured the SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The match was acclaimed, with many people calling it the best match of Night One.

Zelina Vega is Rhea Ripley's first challenger, and it's unlikely that the Judgment Day member will lose her title in her first defense.

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump @ZelinaVegaWWE gets emotional as @reymysterio discusses how important her match at #WWEBacklash for the #SmackDown Women's Championship is for the LWO especially with it taking place in Puerto Rico. 🥹 .@ZelinaVegaWWE gets emotional as @reymysterio discusses how important her match at #WWEBacklash for the #SmackDown Women's Championship is for the LWO especially with it taking place in Puerto Rico. 🥹#WWETheBump https://t.co/LHIGf4pxYK

This means that the LWO member will have to do everything in her power to get the job done. She'll have the home-ground advantage, as the show is in Puerto Rico. Beating Rhea won't be an easy task, but it's not impossible.

Do you think Zelina Vega will get the job done at Backlash? Sound off in the comments below!

