"I'm extremely stubborn" - Cesaro makes a big comment about possibly leaving WWE

Cesaro is incontestably one of the most underutilized WWE Superstars of the past decade. The Swiss Cyborg is hailed for his in-ring work, but he, unfortunately, doesn't have the high-ranking singles accolades to match his unmatched technical skills.

Fans have always been behind Cesaro, but WWE has hesitated to push him as a top-tier world champion. Cesaro has been with the WWE since 2011, and the fans might be wondering, did the thought of leaving WWE ever cross his mind?

During a recent chat with NYPost, Cesaro was asked whether he'd considered 'going in a different direction.'

Cesaro is a stubborn man, and the character trait has its pros and cons. The former WWE Tag Team Champion said that he relished the opportunity to entertain people and travel the world, which has kept him going all this while.

"Yeah. So, I'm extremely stubborn. (Laughs). It's a good and a bad thing, obviously, but I really enjoy entertaining people, and I really enjoy traveling all over the world, and that's what kept me going."

I still believe in hard work paying off: Cesaro is hopeful of getting a main event push in WWE

Cesaro is a firm believer that hard work will eventually pay off, and he still hopes of being given the main event spotlight to shine.

Cesaro noted that the idea of exploring other options would definitely crop up as 'outside ventures' could help improve his status as a performer. He explained:

"I still believe in hard work paying off, and that's what I wanted to do. Of course, you start to think, OK, what are other options or other possibilities. How can improve my standing, maybe through some outside ventures or whatever? But in the end, I just figured OK, when the right moment comes, I'll be ready, and I'll knock it out of the park."

The 40-year-old SmackDown Superstar will enter the Elimination Chamber this Sunday against five other men. The winner of the match will immediately face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, and Cesaro is one of the favorites to receive the push.

WWE has been pushing Cesaro as a babyface, and even if he doesn't defeat the Tribal Chiefs at the Elimination Chamber PPV, the Swiss Superstar could still come out looking like a top talent.