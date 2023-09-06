"I'm feeling pretty good" - EC3 comments on becoming the new NWA Heavyweight Champion (Exclusive)

EC3 recently shared his state of mind after capturing the prestigious NWA Heavyweight Championship at NWA's 75th Anniversary show last month.

The 40-year-old performer dethroned Tyrus (FKA Brodus Clay) on August 27th, ending his nearly ten-month reign with the gold. The duo went to war in a physically-taxing Bullrope Match and had the crowd in the palm of their hands throughout the thrilling affair.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE star stated that he was elated to have found a place in the history books alongside several legends of the business who also held the NWA World Title. EC3 also mentioned that he was now on the path to cement his name as the greatest champion in the promotion's history.

"To have your name recorded in the history, in the lore, in the nostalgia... Have my name in the annals of history of the lore and nostalgia of the prestigious and fine National Wrestling Alliance, to be listed among the greats and therefore be on the path to surpass these greats by becoming the greatest NWA World Heavyweight Champion of all time. I'm feeling pretty good," he said. [From 00:50 to 01:25]

EC3 on possibly returning to IMPACT Wrestling with his NWA Heavyweight Championship

In the same chat, EC3 said he was open to returning to IMPACT Wrestling with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship draped across his waist. He explained that collaboration brought out the best in everyone in the wrestling business and that he would love to return to his former workplace if an opportunity arose.

"Collaboration is what creates great art. Collaborative efforts can change the game, so to speak, of this industry, and any collaboration with any promotion would be wonderful. I think for myself to return again as the real World's Heavyweight Champion to IMPACT Wrestling, I would love to do it. I just don't know if I want to do it alone or if I wanna bring somebody with me," he said. [From 13:56 to 14:25]

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for EC3 as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion and which athletes step up to challenge him for the gold.

