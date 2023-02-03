"I'm freaking out" - Vince McMahon told former WWE Superstar to hide under the ring hours before a show

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle recently revealed that Vince McMahon told him to hide underneath the ring for many hours prior to the pair performing a significant angle on RAW.

In 2007, WWE decided to run a storyline with Vince McMahon, where the chairman announced he had an illegitimate son. For weeks, many wondered which superstar it would be, with very few believing that Hornswoggle would be a McMahon.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that in order to keep the storyline a secret, he had to remain under the ring long before RAW went on air.

"As everyone was leaving, rehearsal was done. And Bruce (Prichard) goes, ‘Okay, I need to know where your bag is in the locker room.’ I go, why? He goes, ‘because you're going under the ring right now.’ Until then, I was like, it's 3:30. [Nobody knew]. Vince went over it on the headset, the whole segment of Vince said please stay off headset until we ask for you again. Because they didn't want any producers, nothing to know. And no one or no one to hear me over the headset talking. I was like, so I'm changing underneath the ring. And I had my Cruiserweight title in my bag, and I go, do I come up with it? Oh, no. What do I do? What do I do? Oh, no. And I'm like, freaking out." H/T Chris Van Vliet

While many did not expect him to last long in WWE, Hornswoggle enjoyed a long and successful career with the company as he performed there for more than 10 years before his release in 2016.

Triple H on Vince McMahon returning to WWE's board

Last July, the 77-year-old retired from the company after multiple allegations about Mr. McMahon's affairs went public. However, in a shock move to start 2023, Vince is now back in WWE as the chief executive of the board.

Speaking on WWE's Q4 earnings call, Vince's son-in-law and Chief Content Officer Triple H gave his thoughts on McMahon's return.

"For me, and it will allow me to speak for our entire creative team, but we are standing on the shoulders of giants. So, having him back and involved, if even at a board level, comes with his incredible insight. He is a tremendous asset to this company." [H/T Bodyslam]

Since Triple H took over the creative reigns of Vince McMahon last year, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly.

