"I'm getting close to the end" - AJ Styles discloses what he wants to accomplish before leaving WWE

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has commented on what he wants to accomplish in the company before ending his career.

The Phenomenal One is one of the most successful stars in the industry. He captured the coveted WWE Championship the same year he joined the global wrestling juggernaut. Styles has shared the ring with many big names, including The Undertaker, Randy Orton, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. While he's still at his best inside the squared circle, he has more years behind him than ahead of him.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, AJ Styles stated that he's getting close to the end of his career and wants to have a big story and match before he exits WWE.

"I'm anxious to see what story comes next. I'm getting close. I'm getting close to the end. I want to have that story and match to go with it before I leave the WWE. That's what I'm looking forward to the most," said Styles. [H/T Fightful]

AJ Styles on what worries him the most during his WWE run

The Phenomenal One is often regarded as one of the best in-ring workers by fans, critics, and industry veterans. He knows how to entertain fans every time he steps in between the ropes.

During the same interview, AJ Styles clarified that he will hang up his boots when the time comes. He also said that embarrassing himself in the ring worries him.

"I'm done. I'm going to retire. I'm getting to that point where I am worried about embarrassing myself. My brain says, 'We can do this.' My body is like, 'You're stupid. We cannot do this. We're hurting every day when we roll out of bed. At some point, this has to come to an end.' I've realized, like so many others that come before me, the greats, they get out of it when we think there is still time for them. It's because we don't want to embarrass ourselves. We're just trying to get out while we still can where we can still get around and just have fun away from wrestling," he added.

AJ Styles is scheduled to collide with LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania XL.

