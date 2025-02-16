"I'm getting my lawyer," says Naomi after WWE star gets a move banned from TV

Naomi is ready to get her lawyer after a fellow WWE star banned a move she used on SmackDown this week. The current tag team champ is headed to the Elimination Chamber after winning her qualifying match last Friday.

Ad

The Glow battled reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green for a spot at the women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41.

After a back-and-forth match, Naomi prevailed after hitting the Split-Legged Moonsault on the US Champ for the win. She joined Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Liv Morgan at the Elimination Chamber match to be held in Toronto on March 1. There's one more slot, which will likely be determined soon.

Ad

Trending

During their match, the two-time women's champ used a wedgie on Green. The inaugural US Champ didn't appreciate the use of the move, so she declared it banned in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Here is Naomi's swift response to the declaration:

"I’m getting my lawyer!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go to Raquel Rodriguez or Roxanne Perez. The two stars are set to square off this coming Monday on WWE RAW.

It will be interesting to see if IYO SKY aims for revenge on Rodriguez for costing her qualifying match against Liv Morgan or goes after Rhea Ripley for inadvertently causing a disqualification.

Naomi declares herself innocent after new footage of Jade Cargill attack surfaces

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis presented new evidence to Bianca Belair and Naomi concerning the attack on Jade Cargill a few months ago. Cargill has been out of action since getting assaulted backstage, with still no suspects named until last Friday.

Ad

It was revealed that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were in the vicinity when the attack happened on Cargill. The Glow declared herself innocent on social media following the latest developments in the investigation of the assault.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are set to visit RAW this Monday and confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This is likely to complicate things since there's still no clear evidence that The Judgment Day members were responsible for the attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback