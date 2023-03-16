"I'm going to address what he said" - WWE veteran unhappy with Cody Rhodes after he reveals the reason for wearing suits (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is riding on the momentum as we get closer to WrestleMania. The American Nightmare has come to be known for his swanky suits; however, Vince Russo revealed why the particular fashion choice was working against the WWE star.

During his promo on RAW, Cody Rhodes revealed that he wears three-piece suits everywhere he goes because "he wasn't somebody, but he wanted to become somebody."

Vince Russo wasn't too convinced by Cody's reasoning and felt that the former AEW star was sending the wrong message across to the WWE Universe. The veteran had the following explanation on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"Cody [Rhodes] definitely heard about me and the suits because he addressed that. So I'm going to address what he said. What he said, I'm still trying to scratch my head and figure it out. I don't wear a suit because I'm somebody; I wear a suit because I want to be somebody. Let me get this straight. So you are somebody, if you wear suits and dress fancy and have fancy cars and have money? Then you're somebody? If you don't have money, then you're a nobody. Like, really, bro? Is that the message we want to get across?" questioned Russo. [From 07:40 to 09:00]

Russo wasn't impressed by Cody Rhodes' comments and felt he was indirectly telling WWE viewers that they were "nobodies."

The 37-year-old superstar is expected to get the fans behind him in his mission to dethrone Roman Reigns, and Russo believes wearing a suit was detrimental to his character.

"When he [Cody Rhodes] said that, I was like, 'Wait a minute? Look at the audience that you're speaking to. They are never going to be Cody. They are never going to be at the level you are at. So, you're telling the audience they are a bunch of nobodies," said the former head writer. [From 09:01 to 09:25]

Dusty was of the people: Vince Russo just can't understand why Cody Rhodes wears suits

Vince Russo went a little deeper into the inspiration behind Cody Rhodes' current gimmick and briefly spoke about his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes.

Russo recalled that The American Dream connected with the audience unlike any other wrestling star and did it all by presenting himself as a "working man." As per Vince, Dusty Rhodes became a fan favorite without wearing suits and driving fancy.

The 62-year-old veteran added:

"The whole thing that is so puzzling to me, Chris, because you and I know Dusty was the son of a plumber. Dusty was of the people! Dusty didn't go around wearing suits and fine cars, and I'm missing something here." [From 09:26 to 09:50]

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes' obsession with suits? Sound off in the comments section below.

