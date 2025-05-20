"I'm going to beat you" - 39-year-old WWE star sends a warning to Rusev

Rusev received a stern warning from his next opponent via social media. Akira Tozawa is seeking revenge on The Bulgarian Brute for what he did to his friend and tag team partner, Otis.

Ad

When the former United States Champion returned to WWE on the WrestleMania 41 fallout episode of RAW, he attacked Alpha Academy. He faced Otis on the red brand two weeks ago, and forced the latter to submit to The Accolade. After the bout, he attacked the two babyfaces and locked Otis in another Accolade. He refused to let go of the hold, and WWE officials had to intervene to get him to stop.

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of RAW, Akira Tozawa spoke to Adam Pearce backstage, and it was announced that he will face Rusev next week. He then took to X/Twitter to send a warning to the former AEW star.

"RUSEV. I’m not going to challenge you. I’m going to beat you. For my friend," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

A video package aired on RAW this week of The Bulgarian Brute reacting to the match announcement. He said he would embrace Tozawa's challenge with open arms next week and forgive the latter's stupidity after beating him senseless and tapping him out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More