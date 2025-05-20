  • home icon
"I'm going to beat you" - 39-year-old WWE star sends a warning to Rusev

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 20, 2025 08:25 GMT
Rusev is a RAW star (Image via WWE.com)
Rusev is a RAW star (Image via WWE.com)

Rusev received a stern warning from his next opponent via social media. Akira Tozawa is seeking revenge on The Bulgarian Brute for what he did to his friend and tag team partner, Otis.

When the former United States Champion returned to WWE on the WrestleMania 41 fallout episode of RAW, he attacked Alpha Academy. He faced Otis on the red brand two weeks ago, and forced the latter to submit to The Accolade. After the bout, he attacked the two babyfaces and locked Otis in another Accolade. He refused to let go of the hold, and WWE officials had to intervene to get him to stop.

On the latest episode of RAW, Akira Tozawa spoke to Adam Pearce backstage, and it was announced that he will face Rusev next week. He then took to X/Twitter to send a warning to the former AEW star.

"RUSEV. I’m not going to challenge you. I’m going to beat you. For my friend," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

A video package aired on RAW this week of The Bulgarian Brute reacting to the match announcement. He said he would embrace Tozawa's challenge with open arms next week and forgive the latter's stupidity after beating him senseless and tapping him out.

