"I’m going to correct you all" - Rhea Ripley makes a shocking revelation about herself

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to share some of her personal stats that people often get wrong.

Ripley has been a dominant force since joining The Judgment Day. The Aussie superstar managed to hold her own while working alongside stalwarts like Finn Balor and Damian Preist. She won the Women's Royal Rumble this year after entering the match at number one and lasting in the ring for over 60 minutes.

After the Rumble win, Ripley decided to challenge Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The build-up to their match at WrestleMania has been stellar and the animosity between the two women has made the fans excited about the bout.

Rhea recently replied to a head-to-head posted by Sony Sports Network. The Eradicator clarified that she was in fact 5'9" and weighed 170 lbs rather than the billed height of 5'7" and weight of 137 lbs.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Seen a lot of these being made, so I’m going to correct you all. I’m 5ft 9in, 170lbs."

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair came to blows on SmackDown

The Queen came down to the ring this week to announce that she was once again going to defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

The two stars have history since they collided at the Show of Shows three years ago for the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte was quickly interrupted by Rhea and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator made it clear that she was not going to back down or get intimidated by Charlotte. Ripley proceeded to slap The Queen, leading to an all-out brawl. Flair retaliated and the two women started brawling outside the ring. Several referees and WWE officials rushed out to separate the two women and bring the altercation to an end.

Are you excited to see Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair lock horns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes