"I'm going to get through it" - Bianca Belair gives an emotional update following her injury

Bianca Belair cut an emotional promo on SmackDown, reflecting on the incredible difficulties she has faced in the last six months. She said that she was really going through it.

Bianca Belair was being transparent and admitted that the past six months were the most difficult, uncomfortable, and challenging times of her career. Losing titles, friendships, and her first match at WrestleMania made things difficult.

She said sometimes she just wants to give up, but she also realizes that she can't set that example from it. And while she's going through it, she vowed to get through it. After going through so many changes in life, she's still standing tall. She promised that the best is yet to come.

Bianca Belair returns next week on SmackDown. As you probably know, she was out of action after sustaining an injury to her finger. She had to step aside as her best friends, Jade Cargill and Naomi, went to war with each other and continue to do so.

Cargill and Naomi will face each other in a Triple Threat match involving Nia Jax next week, with the winner getting a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

It doesn't seem like Belair will be a part of MITB. But she will be back next week in her hometown of Knoxville.

