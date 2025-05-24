  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I'm going to get through it" - Bianca Belair gives an emotional update following her injury

"I'm going to get through it" - Bianca Belair gives an emotional update following her injury

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 24, 2025 02:51 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Bianca Belair cut an emotional promo on SmackDown, reflecting on the incredible difficulties she has faced in the last six months. She said that she was really going through it.

Ad

Bianca Belair was being transparent and admitted that the past six months were the most difficult, uncomfortable, and challenging times of her career. Losing titles, friendships, and her first match at WrestleMania made things difficult.

She said sometimes she just wants to give up, but she also realizes that she can't set that example from it. And while she's going through it, she vowed to get through it. After going through so many changes in life, she's still standing tall. She promised that the best is yet to come.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Bianca Belair returns next week on SmackDown. As you probably know, she was out of action after sustaining an injury to her finger. She had to step aside as her best friends, Jade Cargill and Naomi, went to war with each other and continue to do so.

Cargill and Naomi will face each other in a Triple Threat match involving Nia Jax next week, with the winner getting a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ad

It doesn't seem like Belair will be a part of MITB. But she will be back next week in her hometown of Knoxville.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications