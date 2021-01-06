"I'm going out there to do what I love" - Finn Balor opens up ahead of NXT Championship match at New Year's Evil [Exclusive]

NXT Champion Finn Balor recently discussed his upcoming title defense against Kyle O'Reilly in an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino. Balor will defend the NXT Championship later tonight at NXT New Year's Evil.

Kyle O'Reilly took Finn Balor to the limit at WWE NXT TakeOver: 31 last year. The match was voted the Match Of The Year at the NXT Year End Awards.

SK Wrestling asked Finn Balor if there was any additional pressure going into his rematch with Kyle O'Reilly, seeing that the first match was so highly praised. Balor said that he went in "with a different mindset every night" and it was all about pushing himself "to the limit." Said Balor:

For me, I'm not trying to follow anything. I go out there with a different mindset every night. You don't go out there to have match of the year, match of the night, match of the century, match of the millennium, you just go out there to have a match and how people perceive it and interpret it is their business. For me, I'm going out there to do what I love, to feel alive, to push myself to the limit and that's what I'm going to do. How people receive it is their business but I'm going out there with the mindset of: Get back in the ring, feel alive and push myself as hard as I can.

A quickly look at NXT New Year's Evil

Apart from the NXT Championship, the NXT Cruiserweight Championship will also be on the line tonight as Santos Escobar defends his title against Gran Metalik.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez will face off in a Last Woman Standing match. Additionally, NXT New Year's Evil will feature another huge match on the card, with Damian Priest taking on Karrion Kross.