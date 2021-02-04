“I’m going to keep wrestling until Father Time catches up" - Rey Mysterio on signing his new WWE contract

Last year, there were rumors that WWE and AEW were in a bidding war over Rey Mysterio's services, and WWE won out.

The company never officially announced that Mysterio signed a new deal with it at the time, but Mysterio confirmed today that he has, in fact, signed a new deal to remain with WWE.

In speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the future WWE Hall of Famer confirmed the new contract and revealed that he doesn't plan to stop wrestling any time soon.

“We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE. I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.’”

Rey Mysterio on re-signing with WWE: “We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE”https://t.co/pvqER4zVoP — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) February 3, 2021

"It means so much to me to be with him in WWE" - Rey Mysterio on working with his son Dominik

Last year, after Mysterio picked WWE over AEW, he chose to stay, according to various reports, due to his son Dominik currently getting a chance in the company.

Judging by Mysterio's comments today, it certainly seems like those reports ring true as he spoke very highly of his son and WWE.

“I am so happy to see my son Dominik doing so well, and it means so much to me to be with him in WWE. When I left WWE [in 2015], I was tired, I was beat and I was going through a phase in my life where I just needed some time off. That time away recharged my batteries. During that period, I was given time to think about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

"I sat down with my wife and my kids, and we ultimately made the decision together that it was time for me to come back to WWE. I am thankful for that opportunity because I knew my son wanted to be part of this industry, and I wanted to reopen the door for Dominik to eventually get a foot in the business. WWE has treated me like I had never left, and I am so grateful and truly blessed for that. I’m under WWE’s wings once again, and they’ve seen such potential in Dominik and such a bright future for him."

Advertisement

Are you happy that Rey Mysterio signed a new contract with WWE? Or did you hope to see him go elsewhere to end his career? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.