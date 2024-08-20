"I'm going to miss you" - Popular RAW star sends a goodbye message to Michael Cole and WWE fans ahead of 4-month hiatus

Michael Cole will be moving over to Friday Night SmackDown soon and the current RAW commentary team as we know it will be disbanded for the time being. A popular RAW star sent the voice of WWE a wholesome goodbye message ahead of his four-month hiatus.

It was announced on RAW tonight that Pat McAfee, one of the voices of RAW, will be done with WWE for the rest of the year and is set to return only in January as he focuses on College Football with ESPN. It comes as a big blow as the Cole-McAfee partnership has been considered the best that WWE has had in years.

Pat McAfee sent a wholesome goodbye message to fans and Michael Cole as he leaves for the rest of the year.

"Thank you to everybody at WWE and I’m so lucky that I get to do this.. I’m living the dumbest life of ALL TIME and I’m gonna miss you @michaelcole," he wrote.

We will be seeing some major changes to Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. While Michael Cole is heading to the blue brand again, possibly to be paired with Wade Barrett, Corey Graves could once again come to RAW.

On September 2, Monday Night RAW will have a new voice - Joe Tessitore. Tessitore is a long-time professional wrestling fan and has experience calling boxing, College Football, NFL, and the American Sports Reality Show Holey Moley.

Tessitore certainly isn't lacking in experience, but the world of sports entertainment is going to be a difficult one to navigate. It should be fun times ahead in the commentary booth.

