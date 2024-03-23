"I'm gonna bi*ch about it" - Roman Reigns takes a shot at CM Punk

Roman Reigns took a shot at CM Punk during his interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Reigns will appear on this week's SmackDown, as he is set for a face-to-face segment with Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Punk will return to WWE television on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW which is set to take place in his hometown of Chicago.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee show, Reigns took a shot at Punk with his comments.

"So I'm not one of them people, once I got there, it wasn't what I... I'm not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain and it's like, "It's not what I expect, so, I'm gonna bi*ch" about it, no" said Reigns

Watch The Pat McAfee Show with Roman Reigns:

Scott Steiner commented on Bron Breakker possibly being on the level of Roman Reigns

Breakker is the one-half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions. He currently holds the titles with Baron Corbin and recently signed with the SmackDown brand.

Breakker recently signed with SmackDown and is on the same brand as The Tribal Chief.

Speaking in an interview with Jamal Niaz, Steiner stated:

“Oh, there’s no doubt he can reach that level. It just takes time. I think he’s ready, he just needs some more seasoning wrestling against good guys. When you wrestle against good guys, you get better. I think he’s ready, he just needs to make the right moves here and there and you never know what can happen. He’s doing good. The one thing you have to be good at as a professional wrestler is the interview."

Reigns will appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown for a face-to-face segment with Cody Rhodes. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch from last year.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who do you support more? Roman Reigns CM Punk 0 votes View Discussion