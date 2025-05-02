“I’m gonna hang it up when Randy Orton hangs it up,” claims female WWE star

Randy Orton is considered one of the greatest to ever step in the ring. Another WWE veteran, Natalya Niedhart, recently shared that she wants to retire when Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio decide to hang up their boots. She shared her views on the current state of WWE and her health as an active performer.

Natalya is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE. She has been a part of WWE for over a decade and is still an active performer. While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, she talked about her career and when she wants to retire.

"I just feel so good. I wish, it’s funny because people say to me, 'When are you gonna hang it up?’ I'm gonna hang it up when Randy Orton hangs it up, when Rey Mysterio hangs it up. When I look at Randy, Randy Orton is in the best shape of his life. Rey Mysterio is in the best shape of his life," said Natalya. [23:16-23:31]

She added:

"What I love right now in WWE is that we’re not letting a number define what people can do and that’s the great thing about this era. It’s like, if you are good at what you do, you go in there and rock it. I actually feel like I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been in my life and knock on wood, I wake up every morning pain free." [23:32-23:52]

Check out the full episode here:

John Cena sends a message after his match against Randy Orton gets confirmed

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the upcoming Backlash PLE in St. Louis. The match was made official after Randy attacked Cena on the RAW episode after WrestleMania.

The two crossed paths again on last week's SmackDown, where their Backlash match was made official and Cena was laid out by Randy once again. The Last Real Champion addressed the fans with a cryptic message via X after his absence from this past week's RAW episode.

"Work to be eager to learn and adaptable. This will be most difficult when fixed thoughts are shaken and established procedures are rendered obsolete," wrote Cena.

Fans are excited to see the two long-time rivals go at it once again. It'll be interesting to see if The Viper can dethrone John Cena in his first title defense.

