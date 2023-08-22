“I’m gonna make it my mission” - 4-time WWE champion is determined to dethrone Gunther

Gunther's reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion may not have had a lot of challenges, but there were a few significant ones. Moreover, The Ring General made them count.

From Sheamus and Rey Mysterio on Friday Night SmackDown, the Austrian's biggest challenge since shifting base to Monday Night RAW was former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Ring General emphatically defeated the Scotsman at SummerSlam.

Now, Chad Gable has become the new No. 1 contender for the prestigious belt. Almost unanimously, the fanbase is rooting for the former Olympic athlete. Speaking to Cageside Seats, Chad Gable discussed his five-minute non-title match against The Ring General on the July 31 edition of WWE RAW:

"We’ll take the five minutes and make it the best thing on the show," Gable said, knowing full well it would leave the fans wanting more. "What that’s gonna do is just tease people. It’ll give people just a taste and be like, we gotta see more of that. And I hope that’s what I left them with, because trust me, I want more. I want more of that as much as anybody does."

Chad Gable concluded by saying that he will knock off Gunther and become the new IC Champion on the red brand:

"And everyone talks about who’s gonna be the guy to take that [Intercontinental Championship] from [GUNTHER]. And man, I’m gonna make it my mission." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

The Alpha Academy star has only held three belts during his time with the Stamford-based promotion thus far, and all of them were tag titles. Meanwhile, Gunther is on the verge of breaking Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning IC Champion in the company's storied history.

WWE Intercontinental Champion believes there is a place for comedy in wrestling

Gunther is one of the few legit tough guys on television and is as serious as they come. However, when doing an interview with Sam Roberts, the Austrian disclosed his true feelings about incorporating comedy in pro wrestling:

"If it’s done the right way, there’s a place in time for almost everything in wrestling." [H/T: Fightful]

Furthermore, he brought up former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star Santino Marella's work as the best example of how comedy blends with wrestling.

Gunther and Chad Gable are two workers that WWE relies on to put on great bouts, and the fans trust both of them to deliver. Tonight's title match makes the show a highly anticipated one because of it.

Should Chad Gable receive the honor of dethroning Gunther this close to the latter breaking Honky Tonk Man's record? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot