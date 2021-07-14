"I'm gonna have an omission, and I'm gonna feel real bad about it" - Big E on who he thinks should be on the Mount Rushmore of tag teams

WWE recently named New Day the greatest tag team of all time. While Big E is flattered by this honor, he wouldn't put New Day on the Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling.

Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling recently interviewed Big E to discuss all things WWE. When the subject of New Day being named the greatest tag team of all time was brought up, Big E was asked who he would place on the Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling.

"As far as the Mount Rushmore of tag teams," Big E began. "I would put the Road Warriors... man... there's so many great ones let's go Road Warriors let's go Edge and Christian, let's go Dudley Boys... the problem is I'm gonna have an omission, and I'm gonna feel real bad about it... and for my final tag team let's go Harlem Heat, I loved Harlem Heat as a kid I thought they were very... they had a lot of swagger, they're very cool they're great in the ring, and there's definitely going to be a team that I've forgotten, and I will feel bad about it but yeah those are my choices."

Big E thinks wrestling Mount Rushmore's depend on when you grew up

Big E believes wrestling fans' opinions on the Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling will ultimately come down to which era of wrestling they grew up watching.

"I think there are a ton of incredible tag teams," Big E continued. "And I think if you're around my age or a little older if you're an adult wrestling fan and you grew up in the 90s or the 80s, or even earlier, I think for a lot of people nostalgia is such a big part of their wrestling fandom and I think it's hard for a lot of people to select a more modern team that is currently on television. When you think of... like the golden era, you think back to the 90s, you think back to the Attitude Era, there are so many teams who are so influential, I think that's why they might struggle with The New Day choice, but honestly, I've seen a lot of positive reception too."

I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 30, 2021

Do you agree with Big E's choices for the Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling? Is there a tag team that you would replace with someone else? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

