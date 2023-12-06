"I'm not gonna take a day for granted" - Randy Orton opens up on Hollywood aspirations outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently cleared the air about his interest in pursuing a career in Hollywood.

The Viper returned to WWE at Survivor Series, helping Cody and his team pick up a win in the Men's WarGames match against Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. After an emotional appearance on RAW, Randy also showed up on SmackDown and announced that he would be a part of the blue brand moving forward.

This week on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Orton claimed he had no Hollywood aspirations. He mentioned that the injury reminded him how much he loved the wrestling business and never wanted to take a moment for granted in the ring.

When I was 19, I signed with the WWE. So I'm like the only guy that's never left and come back, well, other than John Cena. But I'm gonna be here. This is me. I'm not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from a spinal fusion. So, I was kinda faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. So, it's almost like I got a second lease on my career, and I'm not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in the ring for granted." [From 12:02 - 12:35]

Randy Orton hit an RKO on Nick Aldis

This week on the blue brand, The Legend Killer was in the ring with the General Managers of both RAW and SmackDown to decide which brand he would be a part of.

However, Randy Orton faced an ambush from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. LA Knight rushed to even the odds and took Solo out of the ring. He used this opportunity to RKO Jimmy and laid him out.

The 14-time world champion signed with SmackDown, ensuring he would be part of the blue brand moving forward. As General Manager Nick Aldis raised his hand in celebration, the Viper struck again, RKO-ing Aldis.

