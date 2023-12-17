"I'm gonna take that title from you" - Former WWE champion sends a warning to IYO SKY after SmackDown

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY is one of the hottest targets on SmackDown. The Damage CTRL member recently received a warning from a former champion following Friday Night SmackDown.

Fans watched Kairi Sane team up with Asuka to take on Mia Yim and Zelina Vegan in a tag team match on Friday night. Bayley interfered to help her Damage CTRL teammates pick up the win.

Following the show, SKY shared a photo of her title at an airport. Her post drew a reaction from her potential future challenger, Zelina Vega.

Zelina has tried to win the top title a few times, but has failed in her efforts so far. She seems to have her eyes on the WWE Women’s Title, and took to Twitter to react to the post with the following message:

"I'm gonna take that title from you. One way or another. Remember this tweet."

It looks like the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has her eyes set on the title. Fans do believe she deserves a big title run after all the effort she has put in over the past several years. Triple H could book a captivating rivalry between the two women heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble.

A superstar laughed off Zelina Vega’s challenge to WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY

Zelina Vega has been trying to win a singles title for a long time in her career. She came ever so close to winning it in Puerto Rico when she challenged Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash.

Vega has a good chance of getting in line for a title shot, especially after Charlotte Flair suffered an injury. She is among the biggest babyfaces on the brand, and could give IYO a good fight.

However, Damage CTRL leader Bayley does not think Vega is up for the challenge. She laughed off her threat in a reply to Vega’s original tweet:

Fans will need to wait to see what the future holds for the former Women’s Tag Team Champion. She could get a match against IYO SKY as early as the 2024 Royal Rumble.

It will allow the creative team to book SKY in a big title match in the absence of Charlotte Flair. She could then face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Zelina Vega be the one to defeat IYO SKY?