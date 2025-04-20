  • home icon
  "I'm gonna wait" - Legendary WWE star reveals why he rejected company's Hall of Fame induction offer

"I'm gonna wait" - Legendary WWE star reveals why he rejected company's Hall of Fame induction offer

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 20, 2025 23:29 GMT
Images from the star
A star rejected the offer. [Images from the star's Instagram and WWE.com]

Hall of Fame inductions are one of the biggest honors in pro wrestling, whether for WWE or any other wrestling promotion. However, AJ Styles recently rejected a company's offer to be part of their Hall of Fame. He has now revealed the reason behind this decision.

AJ Styles made a name for himself around the world before joining WWE in 2016. The Phenomenal One is also a legend in multiple other wrestling promotions, including TNA. However, he recently declined the company's offer to join their Hall of Fame.

Styles revealed the reason behind his decision during Fanatics Live Signing, noting that he believed it would be disrespectful to WWE to join the TNA Hall of Fame as an active wrestler.

"There was a time they wanted me to come in and be in the TNA Hall of Fame. I just thought it was a little disrespectful at the time, to WWE, to go into the TNA Hall Of Fame. I want to go into the Hall of Fame when I'm done wrestling. I think that's more appropriate. There are a lot of places I've wrestled and I'm very thankful that I can be in any Hall of Fame. I'm gonna wait until I'm done," said Styles. [H/T- Fightful]
AJ Styles will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41

AJ Styles has noted multiple times that he's in the twilight phase of his career and will hang up his boots in a few years. The Phenomenal One will compete in one of the final WrestleManias of his career tonight, where he will face Logan Paul in a singles match.

Styles joined the global juggernaut in 2016 and has established himself as a legend in the company. He has won multiple titles during his time with the promotion. However, Styles could soon hang up his wrestling boots, as he has noted that he plans to retire by the age of 50. He's currently 47 years old.

Edited by Neda Ali
