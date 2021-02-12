"I'm gonna do WWE!" - Boxing's Anthony Joshua hints at future WWE move

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has hinted at a potential move to the world of WWE sometime in the future.

During a recent episode of the Alternative Sport Show, the unified heavyweight champion was quizzed as to whether or not he would make a better UFC fighter or WWE wrestler. Paying homage to one of his heroes, Joshua responded that he would prefer to try his hand at pro wrestling just as Muhammad Ali did during his career.

Here's what AJ had to say:

"That’s a great question! I’m gonna do WWE, because that’s what Muhammad Ali done. So I’m gonna do WWE!"

During the same segment of the interview, Anthony Joshua was asked which music track he would choose as his entrance music, if he were to join the WWE. Joshua is known for featuring a mixture of songs and artists in his boxing entrance music choices, which explains the huge difference between Joshua's songs of choice in this scenario:

"What track? What comes to mind? You’ve got two options: Stormzy, Shut Up. Or we’re going Scarface, Push it to the Limit… Wiley Flow, Eskimo Dance. All of that. You know what? That would be a classic. Mate, you know what, we’ll just mix it all in!"

Future Anthony Joshua opponent Tyson Fury also competed in WWE

If Anthony Joshua does take the plunge and enter the wrestling ring, he won't be the only world heavyweight boxing champion to have done so in recent years.

Current WBC & Lineal world champion Tyson Fury came to WWE for a highly-anticipated and publicized bout with The Monster Among Men Braun Stroman at WWE Crown Jewel back in 2019. Fury would end up winning the contest by countout, after Strowman was unable to re-enter the ring to beat the referee's count.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are expected to meet for the undisputed world heavyweight crown in a match of epic proportions this Summer. But will we see the pair square off in a WWE ring as well?